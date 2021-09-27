The Metropolitan Opera reopens with a historic first performance by a black composer.

The Metropolitan Opera reopens Monday with a history-making debut — the first piece by a Black composer – after an 18-month closure owing to the coronavirus pandemic and protracted labor battles with its musicians and crew.

Terence Blanchard, the top-tier jazz trumpeter and Spike Lee’s go-to film score master for three decades, will perform “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” at the preeminent US opera company.

It was unknown when “Fire” was first announced in 2019, when it was unclear when it would arrive in Manhattan.

However, throughout the summer of 2020, months of Black Lives Matter protests resonated across the country and beyond, giving the project a new sense of urgency.

The Metropolitan Opera is the country’s largest performing arts institution, but it has never staged an opera by a Black composer in its 138-year history.

The decision to reopen the Met with Blanchard’s work provided an opportunity to make a statement.

When the Met first announced it will stage “Fire,” the Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated singer told AFP that it was progress “greater than me.”

“It speaks to what is going on in our society, what is going on in the world of art… and the message that this makes.”

Blanchard’s second opera, “Fire,” had its world premiere in St. Louis.

It’s based on Charles Blow’s harrowing memoir as a New York Times columnist. The book chronicles his experiences growing up as a black boy in the Deep South of the United States, dealing with racism, sexuality, and abuse.

Blanchard, 59, has a long and illustrious career in show business, having composed dozens of films and collaborated with legends such as Herbie Hancock, Dr. John, and Stevie Wonder.

After months of tense labor talks that threatened to stall the first performance, the Met’s 3,800-seat theater opens its doors at Lincoln Center.

However, the orchestra and management reached an agreement in late August that apparently included salary cutbacks for musicians, with promises to restore some of that money once box office earnings reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

During the 2021-22 season, all customers, staff, orchestra and chorus members, as well as attendees, will be required to produce confirmation of immunization against Covid-19.

Verdi, Mozart, Wagner, Stravinsky, and Puccini are among the composers featured throughout the rest of the Metropolitan Opera season.

The current run of “Fire” is set to end on October 23.

Blanchard had told AFP of the historic staging, “I have a sense it’s going to be a big affair, and not because it’s me.”

“It’s just the way it is.”