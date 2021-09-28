The Metropolitan Opera reopens with a historic first performance by a black composer.

The Metropolitan Opera resumed Monday with a history-making debut — the first work by a Black composer – after an 18-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and protracted labor battles with its musicians and personnel.

Terence Blanchard, a top-tier jazz trumpeter and Spike Lee’s go-to film score master for three decades, composed “Fire Shut Up In My Bones,” a dramatic opera focusing on the tensions of growing up a Black man in the American South.

When the top American opera company originally announced its upcoming staging in 2019, it was unclear when “Fire” would arrive in Manhattan.

However, throughout the summer of 2020, months of Black Lives Matter protests resonated across the country and beyond, giving the project a new sense of urgency.

The Metropolitan Opera is the country’s largest performing arts institution, but it has never staged an opera by a Black composer in its 138-year history.

The decision to reopen the Met with Blanchard’s work provided an opportunity to make a statement.

When the Met first announced it will stage “Fire,” the Grammy-winning, Oscar-nominated singer told AFP that it was progress “greater than me.”

“It speaks to what is going on in our society, what is going on in the world of art… and the message that this makes.”

Blanchard’s second opera, “Fire,” had its world premiere in St. Louis.

“Fire” is based on the harrowing biography of Charles Blow, a New York Times columnist, with a libretto by film director Kasi Lemons.

The book chronicles his growing up as a black child in the Deep South of the United States, dealing with racism, abuse, sexuality, and inner wrath.

Blanchard, 59, has a long and illustrious career in show business, having composed dozens of films and collaborated with legends such as Herbie Hancock, Dr. John, and Stevie Wonder.

A huge line developed outside an open-air amphitheatre in Harlem for a simulcast of “Fire” about an hour before thousands of fans dressed in evening wear – including a parade of brilliant jewel-toned gowns and feathery shifts – began sashaying into the storied house at Lincoln Center.

Linda Talton, who was in the audience, said it was “sad” that it took the Met more than a century to present the work of a Black composer.

“There are so many Black composers who could have certainly done this 50, 75 years ago,” said the 54-year-old education expert. “This is just America,” says the narrator.

Blanchard’s jazz-inflected score ushered in a dramatic concert with a world-class set that took the audience on a journey through a variety of emotions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.