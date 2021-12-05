The ‘Metaverse’ craze is boosting the digital real estate market.

The thought of spending millions on non-existent land may seem absurd, but investors are betting big on digital real estate due to frenzied forecasts of a virtual reality future.

Republic Realm, based in New York, reported this week that it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land via The Sandbox, one of numerous “virtual world” websites where people may socialize, play games, and even attend concerts.

That followed a $2.4 million land purchase by Canadian crypto startup Tokens.com on a competing platform, Decentraland, in late November. Barbados had announced plans to open a “metaverse embassy” in Decentraland just days before.

Such websites present themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet in which online interactions such as talking with a friend will eventually feel like face-to-face conversations thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.

For months, the term “metaverse” has been a buzzword in Silicon Valley, but excitement peaked in October after Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself “Meta” as it moves its focus to virtual reality.

According to Cathy Hackl, a digital consultant who advises organizations on joining the metaverse, the Facebook revamp “brought the term’metaverse’ to millions of people a lot faster than I would have ever expected.”

Land worth more than $100 million been sold in the last week among the four main metaverse sites, The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels, and Somnium Space, according to crypto statistics site Dapp.

It’s no surprise that the market is booming, producing a full ecosystem around virtual real estate, from renters to land developers, according to Hackl.

She told AFP, “We’re trying to convert how we perceive tangible commodities into the virtual world.”

While it may be some time until these sites work as true metaverses, transferring us abroad with VR goggles, Hackl believes that digital land is already acting as an asset in its own right.

“They can build on it, rent it out, or sell it,” she explained.

Tokens.com has purchased a great parcel in Decentraland’s Fashion Street sector, which it plans to develop as a virtual storefront for luxury companies.

“It would appear utterly ridiculous if I hadn’t done the study and understood that this is valuable property,” Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel said.

Kiguel worked as a real estate investment banker for 20 years. He claims that the Decentraland plot makes perfect commercial sense in the real world: it’s in a hip region with a lot of foot traffic.

"That's where people are when it comes to advertising and events."