The Metaverse Avatar will be launched by Indian actor Kamal Haasan.

As celebrities aim to expand their fan bases into the virtual world, film icon Kamal Haasan is expected to become the first Indian actor to create an avatar in the “metaverse.”

On his birthday, Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, said he was “eager to investigate the developing junction of the digital and physical world” in a statement.

He went on to say that he would auction virtual artifacts in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) at an undefined period.

Fantico, a celebrity NFT platform, will construct a metaverse game in which the actor will have his own planet, according to the announcement.

Within the game, fans will be able to engage with his digital avatars, purchase souvenirs, and attend meet-and-greet sessions.

“Having a legend like Kamal Haasan on our platform will only encourage more creators to adapt to the future of fan engagement,” said Abhayanand Singh, founder of Fantico.

According to NFT trading platform Guardian Link, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan received just under $970,000 from an auction of his digital memorabilia, which was the first for an Indian celebrity.

NFTs, or digital works of art, music, animation, photographs, or video with a blockchain-based certificate of authenticity, have exploded in popularity in recent months.

Meanwhile, the metaverse has recently gotten a lot of attention after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed last month that the virtual reality version of the internet is the way of the future.

Haasan, a veteran screen icon who also produces, directs, and sings in many of his films, is a huge figure in India’s Tamil cinema industry.