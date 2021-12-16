The Met Opera in New York is looking for financial support from the public and musicians.

As the contagious Omicron variety spreads, the Metropolitan Opera in New York announced on Wednesday that all artists and audience members will be required to obtain a booster dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Our population is far larger than any other not-for-profit performing arts organization in the country,” said Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, with 3,000 people employed every day, from the orchestra to the technical teams. “This is why we have to be in the vanguard of health and safety,” he added.

The pandemic, which hit New York City hard and early, forced the opera to close for a year and a half. As a result, the respected institution faced financial difficulties, and it was forced to engage in lengthy salary discussions with employees.

For its reopening on September 27, the opera theater in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center had previously enforced immunization regulations for personnel and the general public.

A total of 160,000 people have seen 59 performances since then.

The booster shot will be necessary for people who are eligible starting January 17th, meaning those who received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least six months ago.

“We want everyone who comes into our opera house to feel secure,” Gelb added.

“Those who are not yet qualified will be able to enter,” the Met stated in a statement, “but must obtain the booster shot immediately after they become eligible.”

The Met said it was acting on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which predicts an increase in illnesses as a result of the Omicron variant’s spread.

The statement came as the death toll in the United States from Covid-19 surpassed 800,000. According to official estimates, 71 people perished in New York in the previous 24 hours.