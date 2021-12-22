The Messy Divorce of a Taiwanese Pop Star Has Captured the Chinese Internet.

The dramatic divorce of a Taiwanese pop singer has gripped the Chinese-speaking world, with charges of misogyny and violent marriages sparking controversy in China, where social media discussion of women’s rights is becoming increasingly closely restricted.

In recent days, the internet feud between Taiwanese-American pop idol Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei has erupted, producing frantic tabloid coverage and daily social media fodder across China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

It has also provoked none of the censoring measures implemented on the Chinese mainland after tennis star Peng Shuai accused a top Communist Party official of sexually assaulting her last month.

Many women have identified with Lee’s pained tweets about her crumbling marriage to Wang — one of Mandopop’s most well-known crooners — who have empathized with her detailed tales of alleged cruelty.

The feud erupted last Friday, only days after Wang announced his divorce on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform with 68 million users.

Lee then published a 5,000-word letter accusing Wang of emotional abuse and serial infidelity during their eight-year marriage, smearing his previously spotless reputation.

She further accused Wang of having affairs with sex workers and cheating on her on numerous occasions while she was raising their three children at the expense of her profession.

Lee, a former JP Morgan analyst, studied at Princeton and Columbia University in New York before marrying Wang at the age of 27, according to Taiwanese media.

“One of the reasons I decided to speak out is that I don’t want any other woman to go through what I went through,” Lee said in a Weibo post that received over 12 million likes.

In a second Weibo statement, Wang disputed the charges of adultery and accused Lee of pressuring him into marriage, prompting threats of legal action from his father.

Lee accused Wang of gaslighting her early Monday morning, prompting the search phrase “gaslighting” to trend in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Wang ultimately apologized in a Weibo post on Monday, saying he accepted “full responsibility” and announcing a hiatus from the music industry.

Users in China have mainly backed Lee, giving her the moniker “Thor,” a phonetic play on her name that refers to the beloved Marvel superhero and frightening Norse god of thunder.

Wang, who is believed to have fled China, was also dropped by a number of brands.

The charges sparked a debate in China about misogyny and violent relationships, with women's issues being discussed on social media.