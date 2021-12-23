The Memorial Rights Centre in Moscow is being considered for closure by a Moscow court.

On Thursday, a Moscow court heard a lawsuit against the veteran organization Memorial, which could result in the veteran organization’s closure, capping a year marked by a dramatic crackdown on civil society.

The Memorial Human Rights Centre, which advocates for political prisoners and other marginalized groups, has been accused of breaking Russia’s “foreign agent” statute and supporting terrorism.

Around three dozen supporters gathered outside the Moscow courthouse in frigid weather as the first hearing in the case began on Thursday.

Observers were not let inside, according to judge Mikhail Kazakov, in order to “establish safe conditions for the process participants.”

As Russians prepare to begin a 10-day state holiday, the Supreme Court of Russia will rule on the liquidation of the group’s major wing, Memorial International.

The court hearings come at the conclusion of a year in which authorities started an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media, including the imprisonment and banning of leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his organizations in February.

The move against Memorial has sparked widespread condemnation both within Russia and in the West, where tensions over ex-Soviet Ukraine have been increasing.

While Memorial has been under fire for years, closing its organizations would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Prosecutors claim that the Human Rights Centre did not include the “foreign agent” mark on all of its publications, as required by law.

The organisation publishes lists of persons it claims are political prisoners on a regular basis, including banned personalities like Navalny and religious minorities like the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

According to the organization, there are at least 420 political prisoners in Russia, with the number increasing dramatically this year.

In addition to political prisoners, the centre advocates for groups under government pressure, such as migrants and members of the LGBTQ community.

A prior hearing to close the center was held behind closed doors late last month.

Activists urged President Vladimir Putin to intercede, but he warned his human rights council earlier this month that Memorial was lobbying on behalf of “terrorist and extremist organizations.”

The centre warned that the “potential liquidation of Memorial will have an impact on a large number of regional and national NGOs” in a message on its Telegram channel ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

The activity of dozens of organizations across Russia is coordinated by Memorial.

The last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and Novaya Gazeta newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov, both living Nobel Peace Prize winners, have urged prosecutors to drop their charges.

