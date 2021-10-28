The megacity project in Saudi Arabia flirts with a major taboo: alcohol.

A top official in Saudi Arabia’s futuristic NEOM metropolis told AFP on Wednesday that the country’s very conservative Muslim country has not ruled out permitting alcohol.

Unlike other Gulf countries, where visitors might have limited legal access to alcohol, the monarchy, which houses Islam’s holiest shrines, maintains a blanket prohibition.

The ban is seen as a disincentive for expats who want to work in or visit Saudi Arabia.

However, the kingdom has been opening up to the outside world as a result of massive economic and social reforms.

NEOM, a $500 billion high-tech center under construction on the Red Sea, is part of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify the country’s oil-dependent economy.

NEOM will be governed by its own founding law, which is presently being developed.

Although the CEO of NEOM’s Tech and Digital Holding Company, Joseph Bradley, could not clarify whether alcohol will be permitted under the new regulation, he told AFP that “everyone understands” the need to attract international talent and tourists.

In an interview at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, he said, “What we get asked a lot is this whole notion surrounding is there going to be alcohol, what are you going to do around this?”

“To be clear, NEOM is a competitive game. We want the smartest and brightest from around the world to come to NEOM.” “Understand that it is our desire to attract the most diverse and skilled workforce possible, and we are doing everything we can and will do to do so,” he added. According to Bradley, NEOM, which will include robotics and is testing flying taxis, is on schedule to welcome its first businesses and residents by 2025.

He stated that the NEOM board should ratify the foundation law within one to two years. The chairman of NEOM is Prince Mohammed.

Bradley stated, “I haven’t seen the intricacies of the statute in regards to (alcohol).” “However, I can assure you that everyone understands that we are going to create a founding law that will attract the tourism industry, the IT sector, and the manufacturing market.” Since becoming Crown Prince in 2017, Prince Mohammed, often known as MBS, has implemented a number of reforms, including lifting the ban on women driving and limiting the power of the feared religious police.

The reforms, however, have been accompanied by a crackdown on Prince Mohammed’s detractors, especially female campaigners.

In a country known for Wahhabism, a strict form of Islam, legalizing alcohol would breach a significant taboo.