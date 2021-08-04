The Mega-Deal by Afterpay Highlights ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Platforms

The $29 billion acquisition of Australia’s “buy now, pay later” app Afterpay by US business Square has shone a light on a sector that is fast growing and attracting regulators’ attention.

The seven-year-old Sydney-based service, which allows users to pay off smaller items in regular installments, is geared at millennials who like to avoid carrying cash.

It now has over 16 million customers and partners with around 100,000 retailers around the world.

Along with Sweden’s Klarna, Afterpay is the most well-known “buy now, pay later” – or BNPL – app.

Square, a digital payment platform owned by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, noticed its success and announced the huge deal on Sunday.

Other big-name firms, such as electronic payment processor PayPal, online retailer Amazon, and banks, are all fighting for a piece of the pie.

According to a Kaleido Intelligence report, the BNPL sector’s worldwide valuation doubled to roughly $80 billion between 2018 and 2020, and might reach $250 billion by 2025.

“It’s a principle that’s been around for a while, but the process of signing up for it has never been so seamless, effective, and responsive,” said Thomas Rocafull, banking analyst at Sia Partners.

BNPL customers do not pay interest or a registration fee, and their spending limitations are maintained modest, unlike credit card users.

The majority of a company’s revenue comes from transaction expenses charged to retailers.

In the instance of Afterpay, stores that use the app lose about 4% of the transaction value, but they receive the rest of the money up front and are not subject to the risk of non-payment.

“For users, it provides a less expensive alternative to credit cards for financing purchases, as well as convenience throughout the checkout process,” said Juniper Research analyst Nick Maynard.

“It is relatively straightforward for a merchant to incorporate BNPL into their checkouts, and it can help them increase their average order value and conversion rate.”

According to Kaleido Intelligence researcher Steffen Sorrell, shops who provide a BNPL option experience a 20 percent increase in the number of visitors who complete a purchase on their site.

According to Kaleido Intelligence, Americans are the largest users of such apps, accounting for roughly one-third of the global BNPL market in 2020. However, Asia is fast gaining pace, but the picture in Europe is far more ambiguous.

BNPL payments accounted for 23% of online retail revenue in Sweden in 2016, according to Sia Partners. Brief News from Washington Newsday.