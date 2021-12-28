The Maxwell Jury has reached the end of their third full day of deliberations without reaching a decision.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial entered its third full day of deliberations Monday without reaching a decision in a case that could send the British socialite to prison for the rest of her life.

Maxwell, who was 60 on Christmas Day, is accused of helping the late American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein recruit and nurture young females for sexual assault.

After a three-week trial, the 12-person jury began deliberating Maxwell’s fate on December 20 and was granted a holiday break beginning on Thursday.

On Monday morning, the jury reconvened and sent Judge Alison Nathan a message asking highlighter pens, colored post-it notes, and a white board.

The jurors also requested a legal definition of inducement and a copy of the transcript of testimony given by “Jane,” one of the four women who testified against Maxwell, by her ex-boyfriend.

One of the six accusations against Maxwell is inducement of a juvenile to travel in order to participate in illicit sex acts. Another is a plot to lure kids to travel for the purpose of engaging in illegal sex acts.

They also demanded to see trial transcripts from an ex-Florida cop and a former Epstein pilot.

Prosecutors in the United States said that the daughter of former British newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell was a willing participant in Epstein’s activity, which he committed suicide in a US jail in 2019 while awaiting his own sex crimes trial.

Maxwell did not testify, but argued prosecutors had failed to prove her guilt in a defiant statement to the court.

If Maxwell is found guilty on any of the six counts against her, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict. If they can’t agree on any of the accusations, the judge has the option of declaring a mistrial.

Nathan dismissed the jurors just after 5:00 p.m. (2200 GMT), and they will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday to consider Maxwell’s fate.

The charges against Maxwell were brought against him between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell allegedly groomed two of Epstein’s alleged victims while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual contact.

Maxwell recruited her at summer camp and made her feel “special,” according to “Jane.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, claimed Maxwell fondled her breasts when she was a third alleged victim.