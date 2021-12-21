The Maxwell Jury has concluded its deliberations for the day, and will resume on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial asked the court for transcripts of three accusers’ testimony before adjourning for the day without reaching a decision.

Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by him.

If convicted on all six counts after a high-profile three-week trial in Manhattan, she risks an effective life sentence.

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour after the closing arguments ended on Monday. Deliberations continued Tuesday morning, and the jury deliberated behind closed doors for a full day before adjourning for the night.

The jury asked Judge Alison Nathan for the transcripts of the testimony of three women who testified against Maxwell at one point throughout the day.

On Wednesday, the committee will resume its deliberations.

On each count, the jury must reach a unanimous decision. If they are unable to reach an agreement, the judge may declare a mistrial.

The charges against Maxwell were brought against him between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell allegedly groomed two of Epstein’s alleged victims while they were as young as 14 years old, arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual contact.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.”

Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Annie Farmer, now 42, was a third alleged victim who said Maxwell fondled her breasts while she was a teenager at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

While awaiting his own sex crimes trial, Epstein, 66, committed suicide in jail in 2019. The next year, Maxwell was arrested.

Maxwell pled not guilty to all charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison. She was described as a “skilled predator who understood exactly what she was doing” by the prosecution. Maxwell, according to prosecutor Alison Moe, was “the key” to Epstein’s operation of persuading young females to give him massages in exchange for sexual assault.

“Epstein had a thing for minor girls, and he liked to touch them. Maxwell was clearly aware of this “Three of the four victims testified that Maxwell had participated in the sexual acts by stroking their breasts, according to Moe.

Maxwell had also been the "woman of the house" at Epstein's houses, according to Moe.