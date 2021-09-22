The massive Paris station renovation in France has been halted.

After cost projections skyrocketed, French rail operator SNCF shelved plans for a controversial extension of Europe’s biggest railway station, the Gare du Nord in Paris, with the government pushing a “far smaller project” on Wednesday.

Before France holds the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and the Summer Olympics in 2024, the refurbishment would have increased the capacity of the station, which is home to the Eurostar terminal for high-speed trains to London, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Every day, 700,000 people pass through the elegant 19th century institution.

The major contractor, however, warned in July that the ultimate price would be triple the early estimates of 500 million euros ($587 million), and that completion would be put back to 2025 at the earliest.

SNCF criticized the contractor Ceetrus – a subsidiary of the Auchan supermarket group – for the project’s “severe failure” in a statement released late Tuesday.

“We have ordered SNCF to consider a much smaller project for roughly 50 million euros in order to enhance and meet the problems of 2023 and 2024,” Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told BFM television.

He also chastised Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist running against Emmanuel Macron in next year’s presidential elections, for opposing an extension that she had previously backed.

“Paris City Hall endorsed this initiative, voted for it, and then launched an electoral campaign against it… “On this issue, there has been no political consistency,” Djebbari remarked.

The Gare du Nord, which also connects Paris’s high-density northern suburbs with the city center, has long been criticized as filthy and chaotic by both French and foreign visitors.

Many residents of the multi-ethnic neighborhood surrounding the station in northern Paris, however, were opposed to a plan to transform it into a large shopping and entertainment complex.

The SNCF had promised that the expansion will improve the region by adding a garden esplanade and music hall, as well as stores and office space, and upgrading the Eurostar station.

To handle traffic estimated to exceed 900,000 persons per day by 2030, it would have been spread out across 30 acres (124,000 square meters), more than quadruple the current nine acres.

In an open letter last year, well-known architects such as Jean Nouvel and Roland Castro lambasted a “pharaonic” scheme, calling for a “total rethink.”

The SNCF said it would make a “rapid alteration” of the station “in close coordination with everyone involved.”

