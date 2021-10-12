The Mapuche conflict has prompted Chile’s president to declare a ‘State Of Exception.’

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and dispatched troops to two southern provinces where conflicts between Mapuche indigenous people and security authorities had erupted.

The Mapuche are demanding self-determination and the restitution of their ancient homeland.

Pinera said in a speech that “we have decided to declare a state of exception” in four provinces in the southern Biobio and Araucania regions and send troops to help control “the terrible disturbance of public order” there.

On a contentious national festival commemorating Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas, the wealthy right-wing president spoke to the nation.

Many indigenous peoples in the Americas regard this day in history as a calamity because of the colonization that followed.

Pinera, 71, claimed that the four provinces in issue have seen “repeated acts of violence linked to drug trafficking, terrorism, and organized crime perpetrated by armed organizations,” with innocent citizens and police personnel dead.

The state of emergency was declared in the provinces of Biobio and Arauco in the Biobio area, as well as Malleco and Cautin in La Araucania, over the last two weeks.

The Mapuche are Chile’s most populous indigenous community, with 1.7 million people out of the country’s 19 million. They live primarily in the south.

Their leaders are asking that farmers and logging firms return land to them that is currently controlled by them.

In the recent decade, extremist organizations have carried out attacks on trucks and private property due to the lack of a solution to Mapuche demands.

On Sunday, conflicts between security forces and protestors marching for Mapuche autonomy in Santiago resulted in one death and 17 injuries.

Pinera’s decision has been questioned by political expert Luca Dammert, who believes that the deployment of troops will exacerbate the Mapuche conflict.

“The government has been unable to develop an effective and equitable policy to address the challenges that present in Araucania,” Dammert, a University of Santiago professor, told AFP. She went on to say that sending troops to the area could result in “an intensification of violence.” However, Luciano Rivas, the governor of Araucania for the ruling party, endorsed the deployment, claiming that the province is experiencing “a very severe security problem.”

“We’re in a very complicated position right now,” Rivas told CNN Chile, “where the police are being overpowered by groups with big caliber guns.”