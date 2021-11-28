The Man Who Brought The Street To The Catwalk, Virgil Abloh

As the first black creative director at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh redefined the role of a fashion designer, fusing streetwear, music, and high fashion and smashing glass ceilings.

Abloh died on Sunday at the age of 41, with few people realizing that he had been battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, since 2019.

Abloh’s collaboration with Kanye West propelled him from Chicago’s skate and DJ culture to the pinnacle of the fashion world, first with his own red-hot label Off-White, and then to the pinnacle of the traditional luxury sector in Paris.

His cancer diagnosis occurred just a year after he was named head of menswear at Louis Vuitton, making him the first black person to hold such a position at a major French fashion business.

That didn’t stop him from putting in long hours to rebrand the label in his image, fusing streetwear, social media, and celebrity — all while moonlighting as a DJ and an IKEA furniture designer.

He was quoted as saying, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” as he drew on influences from his youth to breathe new life into the catwalk.

Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants, studied architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology, but his career took an unexpected turn when West hired him as his creative director in 2007.

The two were motivated to revolutionize the world of high fashion, and in 2009, they took on an internship at Fendi in Rome to learn the ropes.

Pyrex Vision, Abloh’s first apparel label, was founded in 2012.

“I didn’t make the conscious decision to be a designer one day,” he told GQ. “I made Pyrex, which was more of an art piece in my head… and I needed apparel to go with it.” Pyrex rapidly evolved into Off-White, a brand that revolutionized the fashion world by fusing urban style with high-end tailoring.

Its signature diagonal stripes were coupled with satirical messages, such as using quotation marks around fashion phrases on his apparel.

All of this contributed to Abloh’s youthful appeal, as did his early adoption of Instagram (he had 6.5 million followers at the time of his passing).

In 2017, his work with Nike was dubbed "the Official Sneaker of Celebrities Everywhere" by GQ, and he went on to collaborate with a slew of other brands, including Jimmy Choo and Moncler.