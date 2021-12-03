The maker of Pegasus is looking into reports that its spyware targeted US diplomats.

The Israeli spyware maker at the center of the Pegasus spying scandal said Friday it was looking into accusations that its equipment was used to hack into the iPhones of certain US ambassadors in Africa.

Apple has began notifying customers whose phones have been hijacked by NSO’s malware, which effectively converts phones into pocket eavesdropping devices and created outrage earlier this year after it was apparently used on activists, journalists, and politicians.

“In addition to the independent inquiry,” NSO added in a statement, “we will cooperate with any relevant government authority and submit the full information we shall have.”

Because of the seriousness of the allegations published by Reuters and the Washington Post, NSO decided to “terminate relevant clients’ access to the system.”

According to the Washington Post, Apple notified 11 US diplomats in recent months that their iPhones had been hacked, citing persons familiar with the alerts who said the attacks targeted officials working in Uganda or east Africa.

Since accusations that Pegasus was used by foreign government clients to target the phones of human rights activists, embassy personnel, and others, NSO Group’s spyware has been mired in controversy.

Last month, Apple filed a lawsuit against NSO, claiming that it was utilizing the Silicon Valley giant’s services to target the over one billion iPhones in circulation.

According to four persons familiar with the situation, nine American diplomats were targeted, and the incursions were the largest known hacking of US officials employing NSO technology, according to Reuters.

Apple has been silent on the reports.

Just weeks before the Apple lawsuit, US authorities placed NSO on a blacklist, limiting exports from American organizations, on the grounds that the Israeli company “aided foreign governments to undertake transnational repression.”

Pegasus infects smartphones, turning them into surveillance devices that allow the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their whereabouts, and even turn on their camera without them knowing.

Concerns about the Pegasus spyware intensified even further after Apple announced in September that it had corrected a flaw that allowed NSO’s malware to infect devices without consumers clicking on a malicious message or link.

Researchers at Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity watchdog organization, discovered the so-called “zero-click” attack, which can discreetly infect the targeted device.

When Apple filed the case in federal court in California, it stated that it would tell the “small number” of people who may have been targeted by such attacks.