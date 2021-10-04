The majority of Asian markets are up, but Hong Kong is down as Evergrande suspends trading.

On Monday, Hong Kong stocks fell on fears of the struggling property behemoth China Evergrande collapsing after the company froze trading in its shares, despite most other Asian markets rallied following Wall Street’s strong lead.

Evergrande’s financial crisis, which has engulfed the company in a sea of debt totaling more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks, with fears that its failure could spread to the rest of China’s economy and possibly further.

The business cited no justification for the suspension, but did say that “all structured products pertaining to the Company would also be halted from trading at the same time” in a statement to the Hong Kong market.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 2%, already under pressure from concerns about China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including IT firms and casinos.

Tokyo lost 1% as traders awaited the outcome of a vote in Japan’s parliament to confirm Fumio Kishida as the country’s next prime minister, with the new leader set to name a government soon.

Taipei likewise declined, whereas Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all rose. For public holidays, Shanghai and Seoul were closed.

Global markets had a rough September as a result of rising inflation fears, rising virus infections that are stymieing economic recovery, and political deadlock in Washington that is dragging the US into a financially disastrous debt default.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to squabble over Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social-care spending measure, putting it in jeopardy.

The Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy, as well as signals that interest rates could be raised as early as next year, have contributed to the gloom.

The release of US jobs data on Friday will be eagerly monitored for new insights into the health of the world’s largest economy, with a strong reading likely putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to act sooner rather than later.

Julian Emanuel, a strategist at brokerage BTIG, said, “Markets enter the fourth quarter navigating what is likely the most uncertain environment of the year.” “The year 2021 is shaping up to be quite interesting.”

Oil fell ahead of a meeting between OPEC and its key partners to discuss whether or not to increase oil output in order to cool global energy prices.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 1.0 percent at 28,497.57. (break)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 2.4 percent at 23,998.51.

