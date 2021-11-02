The majority of Asian markets are rising, with central bank meetings taking center stage.

Asian markets were generally higher on Tuesday as traders bid their time ahead of important central bank meetings this week, where policymakers are anticipated to start removing their massive pandemic-era financial aid while keeping a close eye on inflation and supply chain snarls.

A good earnings season has seen the vast majority of firms outperform estimates amid concerns about the impact of soaring input costs and spiking Covid infections in the third quarter.

Early Tuesday, Hong Kong was among the top performers, aided by a spike in IT companies, which were enjoying some bargain-buying following a tumultuous year in which China tightened its hold on the sector.

China Evergrande’s payment of interest on a second overdue bond ahead of a weekend deadline gave the market a boost and calmed fears of an impending collapse.

The Hang Seng Index increased by more than 1.5 percent, while Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta also saw gains.

Tokyo fell after rising more than 2% on Monday, while Sydney and Wellington also fell slightly.

While there are fears about decreasing global economy, analysts are optimistic about the market’s prospects.

“We’re in the midst of an early ‘January impact,’ and I expect it to last until Thanksgiving,” said Louis Navellier, a market expert.

“However, December is a traditionally good month, and January is also normally strong, so we have three months of seasonal strength ahead of us.

“In the meanwhile, enjoy the ride as we continue to receive a barrage of better-than-expected third-quarter results reports.”

The focus now shifts to the policy meetings of central banks, with officials from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia among those making decisions this week.

Traders are preparing for the end of the cheap cash period, which has helped rocket markets to record or multi-year highs, while numerous countries have already begun to raise interest rates.

While the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia will be extensively scrutinized, the Federal Reserve’s meeting will be the main focus. Although the US government is expected to begin tapering its bond-buying program this month, many believe the board’s plan for rising borrowing prices will take precedence.

The meeting’s main focus “likely be considerably more on the Fed’s inflation stance than tapering,” according to Standard Chartered Bank’s Steve Englander.

"The elephant, to be precise.