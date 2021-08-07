The main opposition party in Nicaragua has been disqualified ahead of the elections.

Nicaragua’s electoral council excluded the country’s largest opposition party from 2018 presidential elections on Friday, the latest measure in the Central American country’s intensifying political repression.

Citizens for Liberty is the umbrella organization for the Citizens Alliance for Liberty (CXL), which is leading the charge against President Daniel Ortega’s re-election in the November 7 elections.

According to a court judgement read to official media by the body’s secretary, Luis Luna, the CXL’s participation was barred by the Supreme Electoral Council, which ordered the “cancellation of the Citizens for Liberty party’s legal status.”

The move is the latest in a string of harsh political crackdowns in the run-up to the election, with critics accusing Ortega’s government of attempting to block any genuine opposition from running in November.

Ortega, who has been president since 2007, is running for a fourth term with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as his running mate.

The verdict came after the right-wing Constitutionalist Liberal Group (PLC) argued that the CXL was breaking the law. The PLC is the largest opposition party in parliament and has signaled that it is eager to work with the government.

The PLC document claimed that the CXL was led by a dual US-Nicaraguan national and that this was “in blatant violation of the law,” requesting that the council “declare null and void all CXL activities.”

The ruling party’s electoral committee also invalidated the citizenship of CXL leader Carmella Rogers Amburn, also known as Kitty Monterrey in politics.

The CXL president “used irregular procedures” and “behaved outside the criteria and legal technical regulations for this sort of political organization,” according to the council.

Monterrey’s Nicaraguan citizenship was stripped from her, leaving her with only US citizenship and the possibility of deportation, according to CXL.

The bloc remarked on Twitter, “The regime’s actions reflect how much they fear the civic electoral path.”

The move comes just days after CXL claimed its vice presidential candidate was being put under house arrest without cause.

Berenice Quezada “was warned by judicial authorities and the public ministry that she would be placed under house arrest with no access to telephone communications and restricted movement,” the bloc claimed on Twitter.

According to the report, the 27-year-old former beauty queen has been told she is "ineligible to run for public office" and must stay at her house.