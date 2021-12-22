The ‘Luck’ of a Mexican mother in discovering her missing son’s remains.

On their first search attempt five months after Jose Carlos Vazquez was taken by suspected criminals, his family discovered his presumed remains on a hillside in northwest Mexico.

Despite their sadness, some relatives of the more than 95,000 persons missing in the country’s violence-ravaged country consider them “fortunate.”

In sharp contrast to the Vazquez family, many relatives have spent years searching for their loved ones in vain.

Vazquez’s mother, Yadira, and sister, Andrea, had joined Seekers for Peace, a group that searches for missing Mexicans, many of whom are suspected to be victims of drug-related violence.

They had not heard from Vazquez since he was kidnapped from his home in Magdalena de Kino, Sonora, and were afraid for his safety.

The search site has been the site of clashes between criminal gangs, and the group could only get there with the help of military and police.

They were about to give up after searching for many hours when a member of the group discovered bones, as well as shorts, a T-shirt, and a bank card believed to belong to Vazquez.

His relatives were certain they had discovered his bones.

“Oh, my child! He was devoured by the beasts!” When his mother discovered bones suspected to be those of the missing 28-year-old, she expressed her shock.

In Mexico, where many relatives criticize the government of not doing enough to help them, finding the remains of a loved one on the first attempt is extremely rare.

“It’s awful to say, but how fortunate that they found their son on the initial search,” Charlin Unger, another group member hunting for her son, told AFP.

As they often work without the assistance of the police, these collectives have gained forensic abilities over time.

They’ve learnt how to methodically dig for bones with picks and shovels, and they’ve even learned to smell the odour of bodies buried in secret graves.

“It was their first search, and in that first search to discover your loved one in those conditions, it crushes our soul,” said Cecilia Delgado, the group’s leader.

The Vazquez family is now awaiting the results of a DNA test in order to claim the remains and organize a burial service.