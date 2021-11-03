The London slayings have prompted a surge in women’s self-defense classes.

First-timers arriving for self-defense sessions at Urban Fit and Fearless are questioned if they have experienced any previous traumas before they begin training on a dark fall evening.

Following a succession of high-profile female murders in London in recent months, the number of young female participants in the program has increased significantly.

“I believe a lot of women at the moment, especially living in London, are fairly disturbed up,” Laura Thompson, a 29-year-old account manager, told AFP.

“I have a lot of pals that openly discuss how worried they are or how unsafe they feel.”

“It’s obviously on my mind, and I believe that anything like this will surely help.”

Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home in south London in March, generated new outrage and worry about women’s safety.

After confessing to her kidnapping, rape, and murder, a serving Metropolitan Police officer was sentenced to life in jail.

Everard’s death came nearly a year after two sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, were stabbed to death in a northwest London park by a man in a Satanic-inspired attack.

Sabina Nessa, a schoolteacher, was found dead in a park in the southwest of the British city in September. Her murder has since been charged against a man.

All three high-profile homicides have fueled efforts to end male violence against women and to improve women’s and girls’ safety in public areas.

Hannah Feiner, a 31-year-old government lobbyist, said she enrolled in self-defense lessons in response to Everard’s murder.

“Right now, I’m feeling really uncomfortable in London.” “This year, I was particularly affected by Sarah Everard’s death,” she remarked.

“I’ve lived in London my whole life, and this is the first time I’ve ever felt frightened on the streets.” I felt compelled to do something about it, to reclaim control.” Women make up two-thirds of the mixed class of 26 students. They may be meeting for boxing, yoga, or any other exercise session, dressed in lycra and tracksuits.

However, the prospect that the tactics the pupils are learning could one day save their lives is implied throughout the course.

Patrice Bonnafoux, a male instructor, says to a volunteer, “Put your weight on me, grasp my throat,” as he demonstrates how to roll out of being trapped on the ground by trapping an attacker’s leg and leveraging their weight against them.

"It's easy for when you pin someone to the ground.