The Lithium Mine in Serbia is dubbed “Nobody’s Dump.”

Farmhouses and cornfields dot the peaceful, rolling plains of Serbia’s Jadar Valley, but beneath the idyllic surface lies one of Europe’s largest lithium resources, which is the source of the Balkan country’s newest round of upheaval.

The future of massive mineral resources near Loznica has become the latest flashpoint in Serbia, pitting the country’s increasingly dictatorial leadership against Europe’s hopes for a greener future.

The project has the potential to add a full percentage point to Serbia’s gross domestic product and create thousands of jobs, according to Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto.

This impoverished area of Serbia near the Bosnian border might be transformed into one of the industrial engines turbocharging Europe’s shift to lower-carbon technology, which is critical for a greener future, in a matter of years.

High demand for lithium, a vital ingredient in batteries that power electric vehicles and store renewable energy, has sparked a “white gold rush” as automakers try to secure enough supplies to meet their ambitious plans to roll out new fleets in the coming years.

However, environmental activists and residents who live near the proposed mining site have accused Rio Tinto and President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration of concealing the project and refusing to reveal environmental assessment studies.

Locals argue that the mine’s lack of openness is fueling fears that it would destroy their land.

“If the Jadar project is approved, everything around us will be destroyed,” Dragan Karajcic, a community leader in Gornje Nedeljice, told AFP.

“Rio Tinto left a desolation wherever it operated,” he continued.

The mining project in Serbia has tapped into seething anti-Vucic sentiment. Thousands of people have gathered on major highways around the country in recent weeks to protest the government’s handling of the project.

Masked individuals attacked a protest in the western Serbian city of Sabac in late November, sparking indignation on social media and suspicions that the government is using hooligans to suppress dissent.

With elections expected early next year, Vucic has moved to defuse the increasing pressure by promising to repeal revisions to one statute and repeal another piece of legislation that demonstrators claim were crafted to favor Rio Tinto.

The mine’s future is also up for dispute, according to the leader.

"I'll have to sit down and think about whether we really want this mine or not."