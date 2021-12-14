The listeria recall for ham and pepperoni has been expanded to 2 million pounds of products.

Due to a Listeria risk, a previous meat recall has been expanded to include more than two million pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni.

Alexander & Hornung, based in Michigan, recalled about 234,000 pounds of fully cooked beef products earlier this month after the business told the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that product sampling revealed Listeria monocytogenes. According to a notification on the FSIS website, the business has now increased the recall to include 2,320,774 pounds of items.

Aside from the products that were previously recalled, the recall now impacts a broader range of products. The FSIS website has an updated list of the affected products as well as label photos.

The establishment number “EST. M10125” is inside the USDA mark of inspection on these products, which were sent to retail locations around the country.

According to Alexander & Hornung, “just those products specified are being recalled.” “No other Alexander & Hornung brand fresh, frozen, raw, or further processed items, including but not limited to any Alexander & Hornung brand frozen, raw, or further processed items, are impacted.” Those who have purchased an impacted product are advised not to consume it and instead return it to the store where it was acquired. Customers with questions about the recall can call 1-866-866-3703 to speak with a representative.

Risk of Listeria

FSIS warns that eating food infected with L. monocytogenes can result in a serious infection. Older persons, those with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women, as well as their newborns, are the most vulnerable.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that “pregnant women with Listeria infection can spread the virus to their unborn babies.” “Miscarriages, stillbirths, and preterm labor are all possible outcomes of Listeria infection. Infection with Listeria can lead to serious sickness and even death in babies.” So yet, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled products have been made. The voluntary recall was done “out of an excess of caution,” according to the business. To limit the danger of Listeria, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends three steps. To slow Listeria growth, the first step is to refrigerate food at the proper temperature. Set the fridge to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) and the freezer to 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees Celsius). It’s also crucial to eat ready-to-eat refrigerated foods by the Use-by date and clean one’s refrigerator on a regular basis.