The links between Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham and Barcelona’s Pedri point to a major shift in the club’s transfer policy.

The summer transfer market had barely closed when speculation began to focus on what Liverpool could do in the winter.

Anfield’s lone first-team signing this summer was Ibrahima Konate, with the club’s administration focussing on extending the contracts of established stars rather than bringing in new talent.

New contracts were signed by Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson.

Harvey Elliott and Caoimhin Kelleher both signed new contracts earlier this summer, while Adrian, the team’s third-choice goalkeeper, agreed to a one-year extension.

While Liverpool may have been correct in ensuring that the nucleus of the group committed their futures to the club, there will be a keen eye on bringing in new faces in the not-too-distant future.

It’s definitely not realistic to expect any kind of statement signing in January, but the situation might be considerably different by next summer.

We’ve already seen a slew of names associated with Liverpool, which isn’t surprising.

What may have piqued people’s interest is the type of player who is now linked with Liverpool.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund has gotten a lot of attention from supporters in many circles, namely on social media.

While Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, The Washington Newsday knows that any speculation of a deal is far too early considering the fact that the summer transfer market just concluded last week.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are all expected to be interested in signing Bellingham if he becomes available, but Dortmund are unwilling to sell one of their most cherished assets.

Bellingham isn’t the only youngster linked with a move to Liverpool; Pedri of Barcelona and Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg are two recent examples.

They join Jeremy Doku of Rennes and Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax, not to mention the ongoing links with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, even if the latter two are speculative.

If all of these rumors are true, they speak to a subtle shift in Liverpool’s transfer strategy.

