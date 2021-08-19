The legal cannabis market in the United Kingdom is booming thanks to Covid demand.

According to industry experts, the legal cannabis market in the United Kingdom grew to become the second largest after the United States during the coronavirus epidemic, as people hurried to relieve Covid-related symptoms.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a non-psychoactive cannabis active component that is most typically offered as an oil at high-street merchants.

CBD is said to have calming and anti-inflammatory effects, but experts say there have long been doubts about its usefulness and a lack of regulation in the market.

Following the European Union’s classification of CBD as food in 2019, the UK’s Food Standards Agency now oversees the industry and its marketing.

According to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry, such products will produce revenues of?690 million ($856 million, 811 million euros) in 2021. (ACI).

That was about a third greater than the UK trade group’s pre-pandemic forecast for 2019.

“There was clearly tension, sleep problems, worry, and these kinds of concerns because of the pandemic,” ACI co-founder Steve Moore told AFP.

According to ACI, the United Kingdom has undergone a “quiet cannabis revolution” that has transformed it into “the world’s second largest consumer cannabinoid market.”

These products are devoid of the psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) molecules found in recreational cannabis, which is still banned in the United Kingdom.

There is “no guarantee” that items purporting to be medicinal cannabis and marketed at health stores as dietary supplements, such as CBD oil, are of “excellent quality or deliver any health advantages,” according to the state-run National Health Service.

The UK authorizes the sale of hemp products derived only from the fibres or seeds of the cannabis plant, but not the buds.

Aside from Covid, such medications have seen a surge in popularity among Britons suffering from chronic conditions such severe arthritis.

Patients considering CBD should visit their doctor first, according to the British charity Versus Arthritis, which also wants additional research done to better understand its effects.

Clinical trials are needed, according to professor Sagnik Bhattacharyya of King’s College London, who studies psychosis and substance abuse diseases.

“CBD products sold over the counter or online may not contain exactly what they claim,” Bhattacharyya told AFP, adding that they could contain potentially hazardous compounds.

“Most crucially, there is no conclusive evidence that CBD works for any of the plethora of health disorders for which it is touted, with the exception of certain types of epilepsy.”

Despite these concerns, Joe Oliver, CEO of LDN CBD, a British cannabidiol company, claims that his medicines benefit people with chronic illnesses.

Washington Newsday Brief News (LDN).