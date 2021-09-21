The Lebanese Parliament has approved the formation of a new government.

Lebanon’s parliament approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new cabinet on Monday, entrusted with rescuing the country from a serious economic crisis following a 13-month political impasse.

The economic crisis has emptied central bank reserves, devalued the currency by more than 90%, and pushed three out of every four inhabitants into poverty, with those who can departing in droves.

It has been dubbed “one of the world’s greatest economic crises since the 1850s” by the World Bank.

According to a total released by parliament speaker Nabih Berri, 85 parliamentarians voted for Mikati’s line-up, while 15 voted against it, following an eight-hour marathon session to assess the government’s action plan.

Since August of last year, when the prime minister and cabinet resigned following a horrific blast at Beirut’s port, a caretaker administration has been in charge.

Mikati’s 24-member cabinet, which was presented earlier this month after months of horse-trading, is expected to address pharmaceutical and gasoline shortages, as well as implement a ration card program to safeguard the poorest.

It will have to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while also overseeing preparations for legislative elections in May of next year.

Before any financial help is provided to Lebanon, the international community has requested comprehensive changes and a forensic audit of the central bank.

The vote of confidence, according to political scientist Karim Mufti, will “barely allow Lebanon to get its head over water.”

However, he stated that enacting the necessary reforms would necessitate “political courage that this government lacks.”

Lebanon is experiencing near-constant power outages, which have left houses in the dark and paralyzed hospitals, schools, and government buildings.

According to parliament’s secretary general Adnan Daher, the opening of the legislative session at Beirut’s UNESCO Palace — where members are meeting to allow for social separation during the coronavirus pandemic – was delayed by around an hour due to a power outage.

Before the building’s electricity was restored, videos circulating on social media showed MPs congregating in a courtyard outside the building.

Teymour Jumblatt, a legislator, told a reporter, “This is embarrassing.” “This isn’t a country,” says the narrator.

After his two predecessors failed to form a government, billionaire Mikati was appointed as Lebanon’s premier for the third time in July.

His rookie cabinet contains technocrats, but each minister was backed by one or more of the political factions that have controlled Lebanese politics since the civil war in 1975-1990.

Mikati promised to “continue talks with the IMF and other international institutions” in a statement read to MPs ahead of the confidence vote. Brief News from Washington Newsday.