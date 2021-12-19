The launch of the Hubble Space Telescope is set for December 24th, according to NASA.

NASA and the company in charge of the launch confirmed on Saturday that the long-awaited launch of the James Webb space telescope will take place on December 24.

The equipment, which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent into space, was supposed to be launched in the early 2000s when the project began in 1989.

However, delays and a treble of the telescope’s original budget resulted in a final cost of roughly $10 billion due to a slew of issues (8.8 billion euros).

This year, the Webb telescope was manufactured in the United States and transported to its launch site in Kourou, French Guyana, with a scheduled departure date of December 18.

However, two delays have been imposed due to new issues.

“The James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for the intended launch date of December 24,” Arianespace tweeted, adding that the launch would take place at 12:20 GMT on that day.

NASA tweeted that the telescope was “encapsulated inside its @Ariane5 rocket fairing,” confirming the launch date.

It will follow in the footsteps of the famous Hubble telescope, but will be far further away from the sun. It is thought that it would disclose what the Universe looked like just a few billion years after it was created.

The new telescope is named after James E. Webb, who directed the NASA space program during its formative years in the 1960s.