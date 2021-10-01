The launch of the ENaira digital currency in Nigeria has been postponed.

The ENaira digital currency’s introduction in Nigeria has been postponed.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the launch of Nigeria’s eNaira digital currency, which had been slated for Friday, has been postponed owing to the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

To capitalize on the popularity of cryptocurrency and virtual money, Africa’s largest economy is poised to follow China and others in adopting a central bank-backed digital currency.

According to an announcement on the CBN’s Facebook page, the planned unveiling on October 1, 2021 has been postponed due to other key festivities planned to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

“The CBN and other partners worked around the clock to make sure the procedure went well and that the consumer benefited in the long run.”

The announcement made no mention of when the eNaira will go live. Calls to the central bank for an explanation of the new date were not replied right away.

Nigerians are flocking to cryptocurrency as a way to escape the naira’s depreciation and confront rising living costs and unemployment.