The launch of the Boeing Starliner is expected to be further delayed.

Boeing’s troublesome Starliner spaceship could face further delays after the corporation announced Thursday that it was attempting to resolve propulsion system issues.

The spaceship’s most recent launch date, on August 4, was canceled due to propulsion problems, and it’s unknown when the next test flight will take place.

“Over the last few days, our team has taken the time needed to safely access and test the damaged valves, rather than allowing the launch window to determine our pace,” stated John Vollmer, Starliner vice president and program manager.

The snafu is the latest setback for the capsule, which Boeing constructed under contract with NASA to take humans to low Earth orbit after the Space Shuttle program ended.

Before flying humans, Boeing must complete an uncrewed test flight.

SpaceX, the other corporation awarded a multibillion-dollar NASA contract for taxi rides to the International Space Station (ISS), has completed three crewed missions to date.

Boeing said in a statement that once the spacecraft is ready, it will work with NASA to determine a new launch date.

The Starliner capsule faced thruster issues on an initial uncrewed test flight in December 2019.

It was unable to reach the International Space Station due to a lack of fuel and was forced to return to Earth early.