The launch of a key uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station has been postponed by Boeing.

A propulsion issue forced Boeing to postpone an uncrewed journey of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, delaying a vital test it last attempted in 2019.

The spacecraft was scheduled to launch early in the afternoon from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket.

However, just over two hours before takeoff, the firm tweeted that the trip would be canceled.

The test was canceled, according to NASA, not because of bad weather, but because of “unexpected valve position indicators in the Starliner propulsion system.” In the event that the problem is not resolved by Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. Eastern time (1657 p.m. GMT), the next possible launch time is at 12:57 p.m. Eastern time (1657 p.m. GMT).

The test mission was originally scheduled for Friday, but had to be rescheduled because a new Russian science module unintentionally ignited its thrusters after docking with the ISS, causing the orbital station to go off-kilter.

After the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, NASA awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to provide taxi services to the International Space Station, ending the United States’ reliance on Russian rockets for the mission.

SpaceX’s program has advanced more quickly, with three crewed missions completed to date.

Boeing’s program is behind schedule. The Starliner capsule had software faults that created problems with the way it fired its thrusters during its initial uncrewed test flight in December 2019.

As a result, Starliner ran out of fuel and had to return to Earth early, and an inquiry revealed that it nearly had a dangerous flying anomaly while reentering the atmosphere.

The mission was eventually dubbed a “high visibility close call” by NASA, a rare classification designated for near-catastrophes.

Last week, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, told reporters that he was optimistic this time.

He stated, “We want it to go well, we expect it to go well, and we’ve made all the preparations we can.”

“The Starliner is a fantastic vehicle, but we all know how difficult it is, and this is a test trip, so I fully anticipate us to learn something on this journey.”

The spacecraft will transport more than 400 pounds (180 kilograms) of cargo and crew supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) when it launches, and more than 550 pounds of cargo, including air tanks, when it lands in the western US desert at the end of its mission.