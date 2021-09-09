The latest Covid-19 wave has caused a drag on US airlines.

Due to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, several major US airlines lowered their third-quarter estimates on Thursday, citing decreased reservations and higher cancellations.

Following a better-than-expected July, American Airlines “saw softness in August” in bookings and an increase in cancellations, which the airline attributed to “the uptick in Covid-19 instances connected with the delta variant.”

American now expects third-quarter sales to be 24 to 28 percent lower than the same period last year, which is worse than the July forecast of a 20 percent reduction.

United Airlines cut its forecasts as well, citing a “deceleration in client bookings for travel relative to previous expectations due to the recent surge of Covid-19 instances connected with the Delta variant” in the last few weeks.

Despite the negative impact of the recent increase in infections, United claimed in a securities filing that “the current spike in cases has been much less harmful to date than earlier spikes and is likely to be transient in nature.”

“The Company expects reservations to begin to rebound once cases peak, based on demand patterns following previous waves of Covid-19.”

Due to advancements in vaccinations and an increase in internal travel, US airlines have mostly recovered after a terrible 2020 due to Covid-19.

Business travel and foreign travel, on the other hand, are still well below pre-pandemic levels, and are not likely to fully recover until 2022 or later.

In securities filings, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airlines all cut their expectations, citing similar trends.

At a later Thursday investor presentation, executives from major carriers are expected to speak.