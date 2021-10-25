The largest workers’ union on SEPTA has authorized a strike.

When the Southeast Pennsylvania Transit Authority’s largest union’s collective bargaining agreement expires at midnight on November 1, if negotiations for a new deal fail, the union could go on strike.

“SEPTA and representatives from TWU Local 234 have been participating in a positive discourse at the bargaining table,” SEPTA said in a statement following a meeting on Sunday. These conversations will continue this week, and we expect to achieve an agreement without causing any service interruptions to riders.” SEPTA and the union have been in talks since July, according to CBS3. The strike was authorized by a thousand members of the Transport Workers Union Local 234. If the contract runs out on Halloween night. According to 6abc, 5,000 SEPTA employees could go on strike right away.

Fair salaries, parental leave, and safety concerns are the three main topics on the table. The strike will affect bus, subway, and trolley service, as well as school transportation throughout Philadelphia and beyond.

In preparation for the strike, the Philadelphia School District wrote on Oct. 19 that “the School District of Philadelphia is not actively involved in these contract negotiations.” However, it is apparent that a SEPTA strike would have a disastrous impact on our School District’s operations and our capacity to provide in-person instruction to all students five days a week. We’ve been lobbying City leaders nonstop for a non-strike settlement to the SEPTA negotiations.” Willie Brown, the president of the union, expressed his optimism that the strike would not take place. A statement on contract negotiations was also made by SEPTA.

“SEPTA is committed to working in good faith with TWU Local 234 to develop a new contract that is both fair and cost-effective. We are hoping that we will be able to achieve an agreement without any service interruptions…. While facing the challenges ahead, we must find a method to provide fair salaries and benefits to employees.”