The largest trial in France is about to begin over the November 2015 attacks.

The largest trial in modern French legal history began on Wednesday in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, which resulted in the deaths of 130 people in bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert theater.

The suicide bomber and gun attack carried out by three jihadist teams, later claimed by the Islamic State, was France’s greatest post-war tragedy.

The trial will take place in a purpose-built building on the Ile de la Cite in central Paris, with 14 of the 20 defendants present, including the lone surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam.

“Everyone has their own expectations, but we all know that this is a watershed moment in our lives,” said Arthur Denouveaux, a Bataclan music venue attack survivor and president of the Life for Paris Victims organization.

The trial for the heinous Islamist killings, which were orchestrated from Syria, is unprecedented in recent memory.

It will take nine months, from late May 2022 to late June 2022, with 145 days of hearings involving roughly 330 lawyers, 300 victims, and former President Francois Hollande, who will appear in November.

The case file is 542 volumes long and a million pages long, with a total length of 53 meters.

Surviving gunman Abdeslam, a Belgian-born French-Moroccan, escaped the scene of the massacre after discarding his suicide belt, which was discovered to be defective by authorities.

After four months on the run, Abdeslam, now 31, was apprehended in Brussels, hiding in a building near his family’s home.

He has steadfastly refused to help with the French investigation and stayed mainly mute during a second trial in Belgium in 2018, when he merely stated that he “trusts in Allah” and that the court is prejudiced.

The question of whether he will testify at his scheduled hearing in mid-January 2022 is a crucial one.

The trial will also look at how the killers managed to sneak into France unnoticed, allegedly exploiting the migrant influx from Islamic State-controlled areas of Syria as cover.

Fourteen of the accused are set to appear in court, facing counts ranging from logistical support to planning and weapons offenses.

Six more accused are on trial in their absence. Five of them are feared dead, including French jihadist brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain, who were killed in air attacks in Syria.

Five days after the assaults, the alleged coordinator, Belgian national Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was assassinated by French police northeast of Paris.

On Friday, November 13, late at night, the terror was unleashed.