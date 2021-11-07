The Knicks win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, and Yibir wins the Turf.

Knicks Go, a South Korean-owned thoroughbred, won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday, while Yibir, a British-based thoroughbred, won the Turf.

In the two-day equine extravaganza at Del Mar, where Saturday’s nine races were valued $21 million, Japanese horses won the country’s first two Classic victories.

In 1:59.57, Knicks Go gave trainer Brad Cox his first win in the 1 1/4-mile Classic, with jockey Joel Rosario leading by 2 3/4 lengths.

“He’s a fantastic horse. Now that you’re a champion, “Cox remarked. “I’m simply ecstatic at the performance. I’m quite proud of what our team has accomplished.” Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, placed second, with another Cox horse, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, coming in third. Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby triumph is still under investigation due to a positive test for banned substances.

Knicks Go was “very fast,” Rosario said. “He enjoys running. ‘Come on, chase me,’ he said. Because there was no one else around, I let him finish his race. He was incredible.” The fact that the Knicks Go jumped up to an early lead was unconcerned.

Through a translator, Lee Jin-woo of the ownership group Korea Racing Authority remarked, “I didn’t become nervous.” “Because I knew how much Knicks Go like a fast paced game.” Cox found it difficult to watch his crowning moment.

“It was a difficult one to see, but a fantastic one,” Cox remarked. “They’re the same age as your children. It’s difficult to watch them face one other.” After winning the Juvenile Turf on Friday and the Mile on Saturday, Yibir rallied late to win the $4 million Turf, giving Godolphin Stables, trainer Charlie Appleby, and rider William Buick their third and largest victory of the weekend.

“It’s incredible to have three winners on the world stage,” Appleby remarked. “What a weekend,” says the narrator. “It’s been strange,” Jimmy Bell, president of Godolphin USA, said.

Yibir, who was given 8-1 odds, ran the 1 1/2-mile grass course in 2:25.90, with Irish-bred horses Broome and Teona finishing second and third, respectively.

Buick stated of Yibir, “I can’t believe what he did.” “For the first half, he was yanking my arms out. We were in serious danger, I thought. I feared we’d done too much, but as he drove home, he gained momentum.” Loves Only You won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late effort to become Japan’s first Breeders’ Cup champion.

Loves Only You, trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada in their Cup debuts, ran the 1 3/8 mile in 2 minutes.