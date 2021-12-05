The key question in Biden-Putin talks is Russia’s intentions in Ukraine.

When Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin meet digitally on Tuesday, they will have to work through a history of mutual hostility as they address the pressing subject of Russia’s massive military buildup along the Ukrainian border.

The fundamental question hovering over the negotiations – and the topic of heated debate among experts and political leaders – is whether Putin would actually launch a cross-border offensive, or if he will use the troops to press Biden for assurances that ex-Soviet Ukraine will never become a NATO launchpad.

Other points of contention between the two countries include Russia’s severe treatment of dissidents, the presence of ransomware hackers on Russian soil, and Moscow’s support for Syria’s authoritarian administration.

However, the scale of Russia’s buildup in Ukraine — according to US intelligence obtained by the Washington Post and other publications, the Kremlin may be planning an operation with up to 175,000 troops as early as 2022 — has raised red lights in Washington and across Europe.

Many analysts doubt that Putin would go ahead with an invasion, which would undoubtedly result in international censure and, most likely, fresh sanctions, but some are more pessimistic.

“Putin has dramatically increased the stakes. He’s no longer joking around “Tatiana Stanovaya, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center and the founder of the political consulting R.Politik Center, remarked.

On Sunday, she told AFP, “He’s ready to take a desperate step.”

The approaching crisis might put the 78-year-old US president’s foreign policy knowledge and clout to the ultimate test.

Biden and Putin have a long history together, and are slated to speak about midday Tuesday, Washington time.

In 2011, they first met in person in the Kremlin. Then-Vice President Joe Biden later claimed that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin, “I don’t think you have a soul” (to which, Biden says, Putin responded, “We understand one another.”) They gathered in Geneva again in 2014 to discuss the now-familiar problem of Russian military pressure on Ukraine.

And on June 16 of this year, they convened in Geneva for the first time with Biden as president.

Contacts have remained since then, as have tensions, with Putin reportedly anxious to prod Biden for another face-to-face meeting in order to portray parity on the international arena.

Biden promised on Friday that he would make it “very, very difficult” for Russia to launch an invasion, but he did not specify how.

