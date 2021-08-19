The Kansas City Ford F-150 truck plant has been shut down for a week due to chip issues.

Due to continuing semiconductor chip shortages, Ford (F) will temporarily cease operations at a Kansas City assembly plant.

According to Reuters, the plant, which manufactures Ford F-150 pickup trucks, would be closed for one week starting August 23, with a shift cut on Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Ford is experiencing a semiconductor-related part scarcity in Malaysia.

Chip shortages have impacted automakers across the industry, causing production delays and brief plant closures as the component utilized in automobiles has been transferred to digital items in response to the pandemic’s high consumer demand for computers, tablets, and phones.

The chip supply concerns are expected to cost Ford $2.5 billion in 2021, according to the company.

The scarcity of semiconductors led Ford to lay off roughly 7,100 hourly workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for nearly two weeks in April.

In mid-July, GM temporarily shut down most of its North American truck factories. GM has also stated that the plant closures due to chip shortages are estimated to save the company $1.5 to $2 billion in operational costs.

In July, Mercedes-Benz announced that global ship shortages will hamper delivery to customers worldwide, while Jaguar Land Rover reported that sales were lower than demand would have allowed owing to the chip disruption, warning that losses would be substantially higher in the coming quarter.

Ford’s stock was trading at $12.76 at 12:43 p.m. ET on Thursday, down 24 cents, or 1.88 percent.