The jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell case is looking for further witness transcripts.

On Wednesday, jurors requested transcripts of five witnesses’ testimony in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial, after the judge suggested they work through the New Year’s holidays if necessary.

The 12-person jury has been deliberating for four days without reaching a decision, amid growing concerns that the 60-year-old British socialite’s trial could be derailed by mounting Omicron infections.

They said they were “making progress” in evaluating the destiny of Maxwell, who may spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually assaulted by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, in a memo to Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the jury asked the court for clarification on their deliberation timetable for the remainder of the week.

Unless they have “unmovable commitments,” Nathan advised them to meet every day until a decision was reached, including New Year’s Day on Saturday and Sunday.

Nathan mentioned the possibility of Covid cases among jurors and trial participants, which may cause a “significant delay” in the proceedings.

“Of course, I’m not trying to put any pressure on you,” she clarified. “You should take as much time as you require.” On Wednesday, the jurors requested to see the transcripts of five witnesses, including key defense witness Elizabeth Loftus, a memory expert.

Loftus claimed that recollections become corrupted with time and that “false memories” can be formed during interrogation years later. Loftus has testified in roughly 300 trials, including those of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

“The older the event, the more likely it is that post-event suggestions will contaminate people’s memories,” she said.

Jurors also requested the evidence of three more defense witnesses: Cimberly Espinosa, Maxwell’s former executive assistant, and Amanda Young and Jason Richards, both FBI agents.

The other transcript sought was from a prosecution witness, Shawn, who was a former lover of one of Maxwell’s accusers, a lady known only as “Carolyn” in court.

Maxwell appeared calm in court on Wednesday, wearing a burgundy sweater, black leggings, and a black face mask as she spoke with her attorneys.

She also had a brief interaction with a journalist that was inaudible in the courtroom.

If Maxwell is found guilty on any of the six counts against her, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict. If they can't agree on any of the charges, the court has the authority to declare a mistrial.