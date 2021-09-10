The judge in the Epic Games case has ordered Apple to loosen its app payment system.

In a high-profile antitrust case launched by Epic Games, a US judge ordered Apple to lessen its grip on its App Store, prohibiting it from forcing developers to use its payment system.

Epic filed the lawsuit in an attempt to loosen Apple’s grip on the App Store, and the outcome might have far-reaching implications for the digital economy.

Apple is permanently forbidden from barring developers from putting “external links or other calls to action that steer clients to purchasing mechanisms” in their apps, according to Friday’s order.

Apple broke California’s antitrust rules, but it wasn’t “an anti-trust monopolist… for mobile gaming transactions,” according to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The two companies fought over whether Apple had the authority to set ground rules, govern payment methods, and remove non-compliant apps from its app store.

Apple’s 30 percent share of income from iPhone apps was also on the line.

After Epic launched an update that avoided revenue sharing with Apple, Apple removed Fortnite from its online mobile marketplace.

Apple’s popular gadgets do not enable consumers to download programs from anywhere other than the App Store.

Apple was under pressure from a wide spectrum of software developers over its dominance of the App Store, which opponents argue amounts to monopolistic behavior. The action was filed in a federal court in California.

In an early reaction, Apple praised the decision, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney claimed it did not go far enough.

In a statement, Apple stated, “Today the Court has reinforced what we’ve understood all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law.”

“As the Supreme Court stated, ‘success is not illegal.’”

The verdict, according to Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, is neither a “win for developers” nor a “win for consumers.”

“For a billion consumers, Epic is fighting for fair competition among in-app payment mechanisms and app stores,” he tweeted.

The App Store was launched by Apple in July 2008, a year after the first iPhone was released.

Rival smartphone manufacturers rapidly copied the shop, which was packed with mobile apps optimized for devices running iOS mobile software.

It sparked an entire ecosystem in which big and small developers could profit from “an app for that,” from games to social networking to summoning car rides and ordering food.

The App Store, which is the only means to get apps onto the more than one billion iPhones in use around the world, now contains over 1.8 million apps.

