The ‘Joe Ferrari’ Case Raises Concerns About Police Corruption in Thailand.

Following the release of disturbing film of a vicious interrogation gone wrong, a flashy cop with a passion for fast vehicles falls from grace.

Not the plot of a Hollywood film, but the vivid reality of a story that has engulfed Thailand in recent weeks, highlighting police corruption that analysts believe pervades practically every level of society in the country.

Thitisan Utthanaphon, a former police station chief in a remote province who was dubbed “Joe Ferrari” because of his lavish lifestyle, has sparked calls for reform.

After a drug suspect was suffocated with six plastic bags tied over his head in an apparent attempt to extort roughly $60,000, the 41-year-old faces charges of murder, abuse of authority, and other offenses.

Until a lawyer revealed the cause of death in a Facebook post, the incident was kept quiet and reported as an amphetamine overdose.

Thitisan was subsequently transferred to a regional police bureau in a different province, where he was controlled by the father of his television-presenter girlfriend, in a move that critics say is typical of the patronage networks that drive systematic corruption.

But things were about to get worse for him: another lawyer published a disturbing video allegedly showing Thitisan smothering the detained suspect while other policemen held him down, which had been leaked by a junior police officer.

The video went viral, startling the kingdom and causing Thitisan and other officers to be arrested.

Thitisan denies all of the allegations leveled against him.

The lawyer who leaked the footage, Sittra Biabungkerd, told AFP that he did so to deter cops from “helping each other get away with murder.”

“Many individuals may believe that black plastic bag interrogation of detainees is no longer practiced since times have changed,” he stated.

“However, this example demonstrates that it continues to take place in secret.”

Following his imprisonment, news about Thitisan’s opulent lifestyle and a string of celebrity romances grabbed headlines.

Investigators told local media that he possessed a beautiful residence in Bangkok, a fleet of 42 high-end cars, including a $1.5 million Lamborghini Aventador, and a personal fortune of $18 million — all while earning only $1,300 per month as a police superintendent.

According to activist Srisuwan Janya, Thitisan’s fortune has been investigated by the anti-money laundering body.

“It is inconceivable for a man earning 40,000 baht to own 40 cars, including luxury vehicles,” Srisuwan remarked.

According to senior police, some of Thitisan’s enormous fortune came from auctioning hundreds of imported luxury cars seized by Thai customs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.