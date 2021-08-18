The Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year due to a virus.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been postponed for the second year due to “ongoing challenges” with Covid-19, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

The race was scheduled to take place on October 10 at Suzuka, but F1 announced that the Japanese government had canceled it owing to the country’s pandemic crisis.

Tokyo, which successfully staged the previous Olympics behind closed doors, and other regions of Japan are currently dealing with record coronavirus infections.

“Due to the persisting complications of the epidemic in Japan, the Japanese government has decided to suspend the event this season,” F1 stated in a statement.

The decision comes after Grand Prix cancellations in Australia, China, Canada, and Singapore this season.

F1 is yet to decide how to fill the void, although a second US event in Austin, Texas, could be one option.

The statement continued, “Formula 1 is now working on the details of the new calendar and will release the final details in the coming weeks.”

“Formula 1 has demonstrated this year and in 2020 that we can adapt and find answers to the continued uncertainty, and we are encouraged by the degree of interest in hosting Formula 1 events this year and in the future.”

The MotoGP race in Japan, which was also slated for October, was canceled in June.

Honda will be denied a final farewell in front of their home fans before retiring from the sport at the conclusion of the season as a result of the cancellation of the Japanese GP.

Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri are currently powered by Honda engines.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull is presently second in the world drivers’ standings, locked in a fascinating battle with Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who is also leading the constructors’ standings.

Honda also owns the Suzuka racetrack, which has hosted the Japanese Grand Prix since 2009. It is owned by a subsidiary of Honda.

“It is disappointing that the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will not be held at Suzuka for the second straight year,” the team said in a statement.

“We are especially disappointed as Honda because this is the final year of our Formula One endeavor, and we know how many fans were looking forward to attending the event.”

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will mark its 60th anniversary in 2022, has held 31 GPs since 1987, with 11 world championships decided there.

F1 promoters and Japanese GP promoters met in April. Brief News from Washington Newsday.