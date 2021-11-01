The Japanese government has condemned the ‘brutal’ Joker train attack.

According to Japanese media, the suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a Tokyo train voiced adoration for the Joker, the notorious comic villain, with authorities describing the incident as “atrocious and horrible” on Monday.

Officers surrounded a man in a purple suit with a bright green shirt and tie, reminiscent of the Batman villain, as videos broadcast of officers surrounding a man in a purple suit with a bright green shirt and tie, reminiscent of the Batman villain.

In a country where violent crime is uncommon, the incident triggered panic and pandemonium, with terrified passengers scrambling through the train as smoke filled the carriage.

“The man stabbed the right side of the chest of a male passenger in his 70s sitting in the train with a knife he was carrying, but failed to fulfill his goal (of murder),” a Tokyo police spokeswoman told AFP.

“He told police he wanted to kill someone in order to get a death sentence,” the official continued.

According to media accounts, the elderly guy was stabbed and is in severe condition.

On Monday, top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno called the act “atrocious and terrible.”

According to Kyodo News and the Sankei Shimbun daily, the attacker told authorities he adored the Joker.

According to the Sankei, he stated that he had “failed in employment and friendships” and that he “wanted to die but couldn’t death himself.”

One of the most legendary psychopaths in comic book history is Batman’s arch-nemesis. The portrayal of the murderous villain as an outcast hero in the 2019 film “Joker” aroused outrage, with US authorities warning of copycat attacks following its release.

According to the Sankei, the suspect traveled through Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood before the incident, a crowded area full of young people dressed up in Halloween costumes.

It went on to say that he confessed he wore the attire specifically for the attack.

“At first, I mistook it for a Halloween celebration. But I dashed out the door as a man wielding a large knife entered. I was quite fortunate not to be hurt “NHK was informed by a passenger on the train.

According to a female passenger, the perpetrator committed the crime without displaying any emotion.

“He started spreading fluids with a knife,” she explained. “He was performing this act mechanically, without displaying any emotion. That, I believe, instilled terror in everyone.” According to reports, the assailant said he was inspired by a stabbing attack on a Tokyo commuter train in August. During that assault, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.