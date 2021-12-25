The James Webb Telescope is about to go on a million-mile journey.

After multiple delays due by technical issues, the world’s most powerful space telescope launched into orbit on Saturday, bound for an outpost 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) beyond Earth.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which took three decades and billions of dollars to build, launched from French Guiana’s Kourou Space Centre atop an Ariane 5 rocket.

It will take a month to reach its far-flung destination.

It is intended to return fresh information that will aid scientists in learning more about the Universe’s origins and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.

Webb, named for a former NASA administrator, is a follower of the renowned Hubble space telescope, but it aims to show mankind what the Universe looked like much closer to its beginning about 14 billion years ago.

