The Israeli Foreign Minister arrives in Bahrain for a historic visit.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began a historic journey to Bahrain on Thursday, where he will open the Israeli embassy one year after the normalization of relations between the two countries was facilitated by the United States.

A Gulf Air plane was scheduled to take off for the first commercial flight between the two countries shortly after the Israeli top diplomat arrived at Manama airport.

Lapid is making Israel’s first bilateral ministerial visit to Bahrain, part of a regional thaw that began last year with the Abraham Accords, which created connections with the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan.

However, other Arabs are angry by the action, which defied decades of Arab consensus that there would be no contact with Israel as long as the Palestinian issue was unresolved.

Protesters set fire to tyres outside Manama early Thursday, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky, and the hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists was trending on social media in Arabic.

On the way to the airport, extra security was deployed, and there were no Israeli flags visible on major thoroughfares. More protests are expected later on Thursday, according to opposition activists.

During Lapid’s visit, Israeli authorities said, memorandums of understanding on technology and the economy will be signed, as well as accords involving Israel’s national water business and the Sheba hospital.

The Arab countries involved in the Abraham Accords have emphasized the economic benefits of relations with Israel, citing a half-billion-dollar trade deal with the United Arab Emirates as an example.

Following discussions pushed by former US president Donald Trump, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel last year.

Peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan had previously been signed by the Jewish state.

This month, on the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that the Trump administration would continue its efforts.

“This administration will build on the previous administration’s successful efforts to keep normalisation moving forward,” Blinken added.

“We will push more countries to follow the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco’s example. Blinken stated, “We aim to broaden the circle of peaceful diplomacy.”

Beyond economics, the reconciliation was prompted by shared concerns over Iran, with regional rivalry even prompting Saudi Arabia to quietly establish ties with Israel.

Lapid was a key figure in the Israeli coalition government that deposed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abraham Accords. Since becoming foreign minister in June, he has been to the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.