The Irish tech sector considers the global tax plan’s implications.

The day after Ireland approved plans for a minimum global corporate tax of 15%, tech companies attracted to the Republic by its historically low charge are realizing that their status may have changed dramatically.

“Ireland has always marketed the stability and dependability of its government as an appealing quality for foreign investment,” University College Cork economics lecturer Seamus Coffey told AFP.

“I don’t believe such steadiness and certainty can currently be recognized as trustworthy.”

Ireland’s finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, announced on Thursday that the country had dropped its opposition to global tax reform initiatives led by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) (OECD).

The strategy intends to prevent multinational corporations from lowering their tax payments by establishing bases in low-tax countries.

Ireland has taxed corporations at a rate of 12.5 percent since 2003.

While this has prompted charges that Ireland is a tax haven, Dublin maintains that the low tax rate is critical to attracting foreign investment and jobs.

According to Coffey, a 2.5 percentage point increase in corporation tax will not result in an exodus of employers from Ireland in the short or medium term.

However, the manner in which the OECD and G7 nations forced Ireland to adapt may linger in the minds of employers evaluating Ireland as a new potential in the long run.

“The significance of the adjustment in Ireland’s business tax rate as a result of outside, external factors… should not be ignored,” he said.

“Investment pipelines may not be as readily available as they formerly were.”

In Ireland, Facebook, Google, and Apple all have big offices.

According to industry advocacy group Technology Ireland, the digital sector accounts for 13% of the country’s GDP and employs 210,000 people.

The “Silicon Docks,” which rise over the capital’s skyline and include metal and glass office centers for Google and Facebook, epitomize the tech boom.

“When it comes to attracting the strategic business operations of ICT businesses, Ireland has become the worldwide technological hub of choice,” according to IDA Ireland, the government investment agency.

The 12.5 percent rate has been a major draw in a country with a population of under five million people.

“The significance of the 12.5 percent now is that everybody with an interest in this field knows about it,” said Trinity College Dublin lecturer Frank Barry.

“It’s nearly a brand now,” he explained, “so changing it is the main challenge.”

