The Iraqi Prime Minister survives a drone attack that was billed as an assassination attempt.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was unharmed in a “assassination attempt” on his Baghdad apartment early Sunday, a new escalation in the country’s post-election unrest.

The attack was described as a “apparent act of terrorism” by Washington, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh described it as an attempted “coup against the constitutional system” by Iraqi President Barham Saleh.

Before chairing a meeting at his office in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, where the nocturnal attack occurred, Kadhemi, who has been in power since May 2020, pleaded for “calm and restraint.”

According to security sources, three drones were launched from near a Tigris River bridge, but two were intercepted, and two bodyguards were injured.

After the strike, which the premier’s office described as a “failed assassination attempt,” gunfire rang out and smoke ascended from the Green Zone.

Debris was strewn on the ground beneath a broken outside stairwell and a loosened door, according to photos released by Kadhemi’s office.

“My residence has become the victim of a cowardly assault,” Kadhemi stated in a brief video. I’m fine, thank God.” The attack came two days after security personnel battled with supporters of Iran-backed parties that lost votes in the parliament election on October 10 and claim they were victims of vote fraud.

The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, saw a significant drop in seats, prompting them to call the election a “fraud.”

Qais al-Khazali, the chairman of Assaib Ahl al-Haq, one of the Hashed’s key pro-Iran factions, asked for the criminals to be “brought to justice” after the drone assault.

The US, which has roughly 2,500 soldiers in the country, expressed relief that “the Prime Minister was uninjured.”

“We strongly condemn this apparent act of terrorism, which was directed at the center of the Iraqi state,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Iran denounced the bombing and called for “vigilance to disrupt plans aimed against Iraq’s security and prosperity.”

Said Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, blamed the US for leading the 2003 war of Iraq, which deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein and set off years of sectarian conflict.

“Such acts serve the interests of those who have repeatedly undermined Iraq’s stability, security, independence, and territorial integrity over the last 18 years,” Khatibzadeh added.

"They have attempted to achieve their nefarious regional goals by forming terrorist organizations that strive to wreak harm."