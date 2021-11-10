The IPO of a cosmetics company has become India’s seventh woman billionaire.

In an ongoing IPO boom, India’s sole woman-led unicorn Nykaa made its market debut on Wednesday, increasing creator Falguni Nayar’s net worth and earning her the country’s newest self-made billionaire.

As her beauty and fashion business Nykaa’s parent company FSN launched on the Mumbai stock exchange, Nayar, 58, became one of only six Indian women to be named a dollar billionaire. Nykaa’s parent firm FSN attained a valuation of 1 trillion rupees ($13.5 billion) in the first five minutes of trading.

With the debut of the e-commerce platform in 2012, investment banker Nayar became an entrepreneur at the age of 50, selling beauty and personal care products via its mobile app and website.

At the listing ceremony on Wednesday, Nayar said, “I believe the Nykaa journey — an Indian-born, Indian-owned, and Indian-managed dream-come-true — may inspire each of you.”

Nykaa (the Sanskrit word for actress) immediately became popular among young tech-savvy Indians, mostly women, who preferred the large range of brands to what was available in their local stores.

Sanaeya, a 30-year-old devoted customer, told AFP, “The nicest part about Nykaa is that it allows me access to so many foreign brands that had never been available in India before.”

“They carry everything from major luxury brands to smaller niche ones, as well as lesser-known Korean skin care. There’s always something fresh to discover there.” Nykaa’s success has been bolstered by endorsements from social media influencers and celebrities, including Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who has invested in the company.

Since 2015, Nykaa has also been producing its own in-house brand of products and has lately begun offering clothing and household items. With 80 storefronts in 40 Indian cities, it is expanding its high street presence.

From 2020 to 2025, Nykaa predicts that India’s beauty and personal care market would nearly quadruple in size, reaching over 2 trillion rupees.

Despite selling 4.8 million shares in the IPO, Nayar still owns more than half of the company, valued at $7 billion, along with her husband and twin daughters.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Biocon) and Divya Gokulnath (Byju’s) are the only two self-made billionaires on the list of India’s other superrich women.

Last week, Nykaa’s three-day IPO was approximately 82 times oversubscribed.

This year, India’s technological start-ups have garnered unprecedented investment, with more than 33 “unicorns” (businesses valued at more than $1 billion) being founded, thanks to investors alarmed by China’s crackdown on tech behemoths.

Food delivery behemoth Zomato, whose shares went public this year, is another company that has gone public this year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.