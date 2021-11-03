The Internet is overwhelmingly in support of the man who fired an employee due to a “pattern” of tardiness.

A man has turned to Reddit with a professional dilemma: is it OK to dismiss an employee for being chronically late? The internet community has spoken in less than 24 hours, and they have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the anonymous boss. The article has gained a lot of attention on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” (AITA) thread, with over 10,000 upvotes and 1,100 comments as of this writing.

The issue is all too familiar: anyone who commutes knows that being late on sometimes is unavoidable. According to Business News Daily, 29 percent of U.S. employees arrive late to work at least once a month, according to a 2017 survey. While tardiness is generally normal, it can be a serious concern for many businesses. Over 40% of employers have fired someone for being late on multiple occasions, making it the most prevalent reason for dismissal.

Unnamed Redditor u/All Sewn Up 545 explained in his post that one of the employees he supervises is “always” five to 25 minutes late to work. When staff are late, he says, “usually speaking, [it’s] not a huge problem,” so he “[let]it slip.” “These men work on call, so even the most punctual guys are [five to ten]minutes late now and then,” he explained, adding that most will call and let him know.

However, he decided to interfere when he realized that this particular employee was exhibiting a “pattern” of tardiness. “If you’re going to be late, please phone me,” the Redditor allegedly warned him. Just let me know so I can plan accordingly.” The employee arrived “25 minutes late” with “no call” the following time he was supposed to be on duty. “I track him down…and inform him that he is receiving a ‘formal reprimand,’ and that the next time he is late, he will be suspended for ten days.” “That’s regular protocol,” the Redditor explained. “He says he’s sorry and that it won’t happen again.” From there, the conflict just became worse. “Two days later, my HR director phones me and informs me that a complaint for [harassment]has been lodged against me,” he wrote. “He claimed it was the [first]time he’d ever been.” This is a condensed version of the information.