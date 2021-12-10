The Internet Guardians want to break down the language barriers that exist on the internet.

When website addresses in writing systems like Chinese and Arabic were first implemented in 2009, it was heralded as a game-changing move.

However, the great bulk of the web is still using the Roman alphabet 12 years later, and ICANN, the organization in charge of maintaining the internet’s infrastructure, is working to change that.

“The truth is that even if half of the world’s population utilizes the internet today, it’s the world’s elite — largely those living in cities, mainly those with a good income,” Goran Marby, the US-based non-executive profit’s director, told AFP in an interview.

“Shouldn’t we let people to write their own screenplays, use their own keyboards, and tell their own stories?”

It’s owing to ICANN — the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers — that your computer can find the web page you’re looking for when you type an address at the top of the screen.

Nowadays, you could theoretically write an address in any of more than 150 scripts, including esoteric ones like ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, and have the page load.

However, many areas of the internet are still incompatible with writing systems other than Latin. Many websites in the United States, for example, would refuse to let you make a purchase or subscribe to their newsletter if you used a Tamil or Hebrew email address.

When a collection of organizations, including ICANN, tested the world’s top 1,000 websites last year, only 11% accepted a Chinese or Arabic email address when attempting to contact them via an online form, for example.

One of ICANN’s top aims for the next few years is to make sure that 28 widely used writing scripts are accessible across the internet.

The issue isn’t limited to the West: WeChat, China’s most popular messaging software, doesn’t recognize email addresses typed in Chinese characters.

The dating site 5201314.com, for example, uses a series of integers as its address.

This is partially due to the difficulty of remembering how to spell a web URL in pinyin, the romanized language of Chinese, and partly due to the popularity of number-based puns in Mandarin (“520” sounds like “I love you”).

People have just tried to adapt to an internet that does not speak their language in many parts of the world.

When asked if she had considered setting up an Arabic-script email account, Hadeer al-Shater, a Cairo finance professional, answered, “It never even entered my mind.”

"That's the whole point."