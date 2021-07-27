The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning to developing countries that are falling behind due to unequal vaccine access.

The IMF said Tuesday that while the global economy is still rising, the uneven distribution of vaccinations is widening inequities as rich countries accelerate and leave developing countries behind.

In its updated World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund stated, “Vaccine access has emerged as the key fault line along which the global recovery breaks into two blocs.”

However, the IMF warned that allowing new virus strains to take hold might endanger the entire world.

The paper stated that “recovery is not guaranteed even in nations where infections are now very low as long as the virus circulates elsewhere.”

World GDP will increase by 6% this year, the same as in April, but IMF senior economist Gita Gopinath warned of a “widening gap” as rich economies grow faster and developing economies, particularly in Asia, slow.

The United States is expected to grow at a significantly quicker rate this year than originally predicted, rising by 7% thanks to increased government expenditure and widespread Covid-19 vaccines, but the IMF downgraded India’s growth prediction, citing a recurrence of illnesses.

The Washington-based crisis lender emphasized that “the immediate goal is to distribute vaccines equally worldwide,” and proposed a $50 billion plan as a “feasible cost to terminate the pandemic.”

According to the survey, advanced countries have immunized over 40% of the population, compared to only 11% in emerging markets and a fraction in low-income countries.

“At least 1 billion vaccine doses should be shared by countries having surplus vaccines in 2021,” Gopinath stated.

Failure to acquire mass immunizations could allow extremely infectious viral variations, such as the Delta variant, to take root, as has happened with the Delta variant. According to the fund, this could derail the recovery, wiping off $4.5 trillion from global GDP by 2025, with more than half of that coming from rich countries.

And this isn’t simply a speculative “tail risk,” as Petya Koeva-Brooks, deputy director of the IMF Research Department, put it, but a “realistic negative risk.”

Although certain emerging market countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, are expected to grow faster this year, developing countries as a whole are still battling to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re more concerned now than we were in April,” Koeva-Brooks told AFP.

Vaccinations allowed for a reopening of the economy and resulted in upgrades for the United States for this year and next, when GDP is predicted to reach 4.9 percent.

