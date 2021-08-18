The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has halted funding to Afghanistan, and Taliban reserves have been frozen.

Despite their quick takeover of Afghanistan’s government, the Taliban will not have access to the majority of the country’s cash and gold reserves, and the IMF has said it will not give assistance.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Washington-based crisis lender said it had chosen to delay help to Afghanistan due to uncertainties about the leadership in Kabul.

The official stated, “There is now a lack of clarity throughout the international community about recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a result of which the country cannot use… IMF resources.”

The Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) has roughly $9 billion in reserves, according to central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady, but most of it is held outside, out of reach of the Taliban.

“Most assets are held in safe, liquid assets like as Treasuries and gold, as per international standards,” said Ahmady, who fled the country on Sunday fearing for his safety as the Taliban marched into the capital.

According to Ahmady, the US Federal Reserve has $7 billion in reserves, including $1.2 billion in gold, while the rest is stored in international accounts, including at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements.

“Any central bank assets the Afghan government has in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US administration official told AFP on Monday.

“If this is true – it is evident they urgently need to add an economist to their team,” Ahmady said, referring to claims that the Taliban were questioning central bank personnel about the location of the assets.

He reiterated that Washington had cut off cash shipments to the country on Friday as the security situation worsened, which may have bolstered claims that the Taliban took the reserves because the country’s banks were unable to restore dollars to account holders.

“Please note that Afghanistan’s international reserves have never been compromised,” Ahmady said, adding that they are housed in accounts that are “easily audited.”

The IMF’s assistance would consist of a $370 million loan program already in place, as well as access to reserves in the form of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the lender’s currency basket.

The IMF, as is customary, is led by the views of the world community, according to a fund official.

In the case of Venezuela, the International Monetary Fund took similar action against other regimes that were not recognized by a critical number of member nations.

On August 23, the IMF will distribute 650 billion SDRs to all members. Brief News from Washington Newsday.