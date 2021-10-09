The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a fourth round of debt relief for poor countries.

According to a statement released Friday, the IMF has authorized a fourth round of debt relief for 24 poor countries, including new recipients Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan, to help them weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds came from the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), which allows the Washington-based crisis lender to make loans to the poorest and most vulnerable countries stricken by natural disasters or public health crises.

The International Monetary Fund stated in a statement that the $124 million in relief was the fourth approved since the outbreak began.

The institution stated, “This debt service relief helps free up scarce financial resources for crucial health, social, and economic support to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The current phase covers payments due through January 10 of next year, with the IMF indicating that the relief could be extended until April 13, the two-year anniversary of the first tranche of aid. If it did, the total amount of relief would be $973 million.

According to the IMF, Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan “meet the eligibility and qualification standards for CCRT debt service reduction in connection with the Covid-19 epidemic.”

Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, and Tajikistan were among the countries that received aid.

However, because “there remains a lack of clarity throughout the international community regarding the recognition of the government in Afghanistan,” Afghanistan, which has previously received help, will not be receiving aid this time.

As a result, the Fund’s involvement with Afghanistan remains on hold, according to the statement.